Suspects due in court for death of man in Oakland laptop theft

1- People starting to arrive with flowers for a #vigil for Shuo Zeng.#BayArea #Oakland #friendsofshuo

On New Year's Eve, his laptop was stolen at the Montclair #Starbucks. He ran after the thief, was dragged by getaway vehicle and later died.

https://t.co/JM69r2ZTNs pic.twitter.com/lcGIG44pO6