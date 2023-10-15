Suzanne Somers, known for roles in 'Three's Company' and 'Step by Step,' dies at 76, publicist says

Suzanne Somers, well known for her roles in "Three's Company" and "Step by Step," has died, her publicist said in a statement to ABC News on Sunday.

Somer's longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, released a statement on behalf of her family. Her death comes after years of fighting breast cancer.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month," the statement said.

Further information was not immediately available.