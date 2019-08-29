SWAT team uses tear gas to drive man wanted for fraud from Fairfield home

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- In Fairfield, a SWAT team used tear gas to drive six people from a home on Shenandoah Court that had been surrounded by Federal Agents.

A standoff began around seven Wednesday morning. That's when Secret Service Agents and US Marshals attempted to capture a man inside that home. But he refused to come out.

Officers tried negotiating with him before firing tear gas.

Nobody was hurt.

According to the Secret Service, the man was wanted in a fraud case.
