SWAT team uses tear gas to drive man wanted for fraud from Fairfield home

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- In Fairfield, a SWAT team used tear gas to drive six people from a home on Shenandoah Court that had been surrounded by Federal Agents.A standoff began around seven Wednesday morning. That's when Secret Service Agents and US Marshals attempted to capture a man inside that home. But he refused to come out.Officers tried negotiating with him before firing tear gas.Nobody was hurt.According to the Secret Service, the man was wanted in a fraud case.