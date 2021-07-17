Tamarack Fire: Sierra wildfire burning since July 4 consumes 6,600 acres

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10894094" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Dixie Fire, burning near the Camp Fire burn scar in Butte County, has grown to more than 9,800 acres.

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the Sierra a wildfire has forced evacuations and closed three highways Saturday.The Tamarack Fire is south of Markleeville and has burned about 6,600 acres.The fire continues to burn in a northerly direction, backing towards Highway 89 south of Markleeville towards the Carson River, according to the US Forest Service.The fire is 0% contained.The community of Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and campground area, Shay Creek, Markleevillage and East Fork Resort are under current evacuation.Highways 88, 89 and 4 are shut down due to the flames.At least three structures have been destroyed. Video obtained by ABC7 news appears to show at least one home that burned.More crews are headed to the fire zone today and firefighters are setting backfires.This fire was sparked by lightning on July 4th.