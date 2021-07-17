Dixie Fire: Wildfire near Camp Fire burn scar in Butte County nears 10,000 acres

CalFire says the rugged terrain is making it difficult for its crews to reach the flames.
The wildfire, called the Dixie Fire, is now 12% contained. That's a 3% improvement from earlier Saturday morning.
Evacuations remain in place, but firefighters are hopeful nearby neighborhoods are safe.
No buildings have been lost.
Firefighters say instead of digging new containment lines, they've been able to re-enforce some of the ones they dug for the Camp Fire in 2018, which has saved them some time.
