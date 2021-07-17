Dixie Fire: Wildfire near Camp Fire burn scar in Butte County nears 10,000 acres

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10892787" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Fire Weather Watch has been issued to parts of the Bay Area due to the possibility of dry lightning and thunderstorms.

BUTTE COUNTY (KGO) -- A fire near the Camp Fire burn scar in Butte County has grown to more than 9,800 acres.CalFire says the rugged terrain is making it difficult for its crews to reach the flames.The wildfire, called the Dixie Fire, is now 12% contained. That's a 3% improvement from earlier Saturday morning.Evacuations remain in place, but firefighters are hopeful nearby neighborhoods are safe.No buildings have been lost.Firefighters say instead of digging new containment lines, they've been able to re-enforce some of the ones they dug for the Camp Fire in 2018, which has saved them some time.