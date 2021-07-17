California wildfires

Dixie Fire: Wildfire near Camp Fire burn scar in Butte County nears 10,000 acres

CalFire says the rugged terrain is making it difficult for its crews to reach the flames.
EMBED <>More Videos

Wildfire near Camp Fire burn scar in Butte Co. nears 10,000 acres

BUTTE COUNTY (KGO) -- A fire near the Camp Fire burn scar in Butte County has grown to more than 9,800 acres.

CalFire says the rugged terrain is making it difficult for its crews to reach the flames.

RELATED: Track wildfires across Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map

The wildfire, called the Dixie Fire, is now 12% contained. That's a 3% improvement from earlier Saturday morning.

Evacuations remain in place, but firefighters are hopeful nearby neighborhoods are safe.

No buildings have been lost.

Firefighters say instead of digging new containment lines, they've been able to re-enforce some of the ones they dug for the Camp Fire in 2018, which has saved them some time.

VIDEO: Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of Bay Area this weekend due to possible dry thunderstorms
EMBED More News Videos

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued to parts of the Bay Area due to the possibility of dry lightning and thunderstorms.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiacalifornia wildfirescamp firefirewildfirecal firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Researchers turn to biochar in fight against climate change
North Bay firefighters on alert for high fire danger
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News