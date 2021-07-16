missing woman

Texas EquuSearch continues looking for ex-NFL player's girlfriend who went missing in April

By Shelley Childers
EMBED <>More Videos

Man whose girlfriend is missing given no bond during hearing

HOUSTON, Texas -- Officials from Texas EquuSearch are still looking for the girlfriend of an ex-NFL player who was reported missing just weeks after her 29th birthday this past April.

Taylor Pomaski was said to have been last seen in Spring, Texas on April 25. Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Pomaski disappeared "under suspicious circumstances."

WATCH: Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller's remarks on Saturday's search for Taylor Pomanski
EMBED More News Videos

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller explains the search process for Taylor Pomanski, who was last seen in April. The 29-year-old's ex-boyfriend is a person of interest in connection with her disappearance.




Her boyfriend, Kevin Ware Jr., was arrested in northwest Houston after Pomaski went missing. He was placed in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.

Ware, a convicted felon, was given no bond during a hearing on an unrelated case. The judge said it was "for the safety of the community."

The ruling stems from an April arrest when deputies say he was driving 115 mph. Investigators said deputies found an ounce of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines along with a loaded AK-47 and a loaded 9mm pistol.

READ MORE: Ex-NFL player whose girlfriend is missing has been arrested
EMBED More News Videos

Kevin Ware Jr.'s girlfriend was last seen at a party in northwest Harris County in April. Today, he was arrested at a parking lot in northwest Houston.



He was out on bond for that arrest when investigators said Pomaski, disappeared.
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators said she was last seen at her boyfriend's home in the Spring area in late April, and her father says he's gravely concerned.



Investigators in Harris County still believe Ware is a person of interest in Pomaski's disappearance.

Pomaski was described as a white woman with blue eyes and blonde hair below her shoulders. She stands around 5'2" tall and weighs between 90 to 105 pounds. Pomaski also has an "Infinity Serenity" tattoo on the front of her hip.

She also reportedly has a mole above her left eyebrow and a mole on the left side of her nose.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Pomaski, you're being asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 274.9100 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Video above from previous post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsearchequusearchinvestigationmissing personmissing womaninvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Family begs for answers in search for missing LA mom
TIMELINE: What happened to Gabby Petito?
Brian Laundrie's father arrives at Florida reserve to help search
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News