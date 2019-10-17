Nation's first statewide Earthquake Early Warning System unveiled

ABC7 ORIGINALS: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake
The Shake Alert system uses sensors on faults to detect the start of an earthquake. It can give up to 20 seconds warning where shaking is likely to occur. The warnings will be sent similar to AMBER Alerts and through the app.
The Earthquake Early Warning System launches this morning, backed by Governor Gavin Newsom, State Senator Jerry Hill, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, the USGS, and others.
According to the MyShake website, "Lessons learned from this test will enable us to expand earthquake early warnings to other countries around the world. This will happen when the number of users in an area is sufficient for MyShake to create accurate warnings and that a public education and training campaign has been developed to inform users how to respond to the warnings for their location."
The MyShake app is available now for download.