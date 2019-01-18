TECHNOLOGY

Car camera CEO explains how this tech can help you

EMBED </>More Videos

Doorbell cameras have helped catch thieves who steal packages off the front porch or break into homes. Now, there's technology to keep an eye on your car. (Owl cam)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Doorbell cameras have helped catch thieves who steal packages off the front porch or break into homes. Now, there's technology to keep an eye on your car.

Dashcam security systems are the latest rage and one of the leaders in this space is the Owl Car Cam.

The Palo Alto-based startup's product was one of the finalists for the Last Gadget Standing Award at CES in Las Vegas.

The system has a two-way camera that records everything that's happening inside and outside of your car, triggered by voice commands or sensors. It sends video clips straight to your phone, where you can also watch a live feed from your car or even tell the burglar to leave via a microphone. Owl is designed to monitor your car for break-ins, collisions, police stops and even to capture fun moments in the car.


Twenty-six-year-old Bay Area tech worker Samantha Barton says Owl saved her financially after she was hit during her commute on Interstate 880 near Fremont in October. The Owl cam video helped her insurance company determine that it was the other driver's fault. Police had told her that would not have been a clear case without the video.

San Francisco had over 31,000 break-in's in 2017 and only 2 percent resulted in arrests. Police say while they have no numbers on break-in arrests that resulted from such videos, they say videos can be used as evidence in solving cases.

At $350 for a starting package, the Owl Car Cam is not cheap. But its CEO Andy Hodge says in actuality, the majority of purchasers are people who cannot afford to lose their cars to burglars or be falsely faulted by insurance in a crash.

Hodge was one of the lead engineers who designed the original iPod and iPhone.

Hodge was on ABC7 Midday Live and spoke with anchors Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui about how the camera system can help you. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologydashboard camerasdashcam videosecuritySan FranciscoPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
'Amazon for Teens' gives 13 to 17-year-olds moderated profiles
New software may put an end to Netflix password sharing
Earthquake early warning app for LA County available for download
Stock losses widen as Apple plunges after warning of iPhone sales slowdown in China
More Technology
Top Stories
Fallen Davis officer Natalie Corona remembered by thousands at memorial
Mills College locked down as police search for suspect
Billy Ray Cyrus pays tribute to slain Davis police officer
Judge approves gag order in Oakland Ghost Ship case
Oakland teachers hold rally, walkout over contract talks
Gymboree gift cards may only be good until Feb.15
Davis police officer's father tearfully reads eulogy at memorial
Tesla to cut its staff by 7 percent, says road ahead very difficult
Show More
Bay Area teachers getting down payment help
Wedding chapel designed for perfect Instagram photo
Davis police sergeant describes Ofc. Natalie Corona as their 'angel'
'Amazon for Teens' gives 13 to 17-year-olds moderated profiles
Davis police officer's sisters describe her love of the job
More News