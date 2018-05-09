NET NEUTRALITY

Congress to vote on whether to restore net neutrality

EMBED </>More Videos

Senate Democrats, led by Ed Markey from Massachusetts, filed a petition Wednesday to force the vote under the Congressional Review Act. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Congress will vote next week on whether to restore net neutrality.

Senate Democrats, led by Ed Markey from Massachusetts, filed a petition today to force the vote under the Congressional Review Act.

RELATED: FCC officially repeals landmark net neutrality rules

The CRA is a rule allowing Congress to overturn decisions by government agencies.

Net neutrality would prevent broadband providers from blocking or slowing web traffic.

The Republican-led Federal Communications Commission voted last year to repeal those rules. Any action would still need President Donald Trump's signature for it to take effect.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the internet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologypoliticsnet neutralityconsumerconsumer concernsvotingdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NET NEUTRALITY
CA working to pass its own net neutrality bill
Consumer Catch-up: Senate forces net neutrality vote, Lyft adds subscription waitlist
Consumer Catch-up: Net neutrality repealed, car insurance sky-high
Consumer Catch-up: Holiday packages on track, Pokémon Go in AR
More net neutrality
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News