nCipher exec Peter Galvin talks cyber security in advance of RSA conference in San Francisco

The RSA cyber security conference in San Francisco kicks off Monday. Peter Galvin of nCipher tells us the latest on data protection efforts.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of cyber security experts are in San Francisco for the RSA conference. That includes Peter Galvin, chief strategy and marketing officer at nCipher.

Watch the video above for a look at his expert opinion on data protection laws and what can be done to to better protect ourselves online.

The name RSA refers to technology developed by RSA Data Security over 30 years ago. The first conference was in 1991.

The RSA conference has now blossomed into an annual cyber security conference that over 50,000 attend annually.
