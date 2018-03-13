TECHNOLOGY

San Francisco-based Fitbit has struggled in the past year but hopes its two new products released on Tuesday will reverse its fortunes. (Fitbit)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco-based Fitbit has struggled in the past year but hopes its two new products released on Tuesday will reverse its fortunes.

One product is a $200 smartwatch to compete with the Apple Watch. The other is a product designed for kids.

The Fitbit Versa rivals the Apple Watch but is slimmer to appeal to women. And the Fitbit Ace is the company's first band designed for kids 8 and over.

The wearable device tracks kids' every step, activity and sleep hours. It encourages children to take at least 250 steps every hour, with personalized messages.

It even sends out a small buzz when kids have been sitting on the couch for too long.

Kids can earn badges for being active and parents can see their kids' progress on their adult Fitbits, as well as control who their kids connect with.

This product is launching even as the company continues to receive reports that their wearable trackers are causing skin rashes.

7 On Your Side's 2014 report on the problem resulted in a recall of the Fitbit Force.

Since then, the company says the nickel content has been reduced in its bands. However, the rash reports have continued, with three on the government's SaferProducts.gov website just this month.

Fitbit says rashes can result from wearing the tracker all day, with sweat, water or soap trapped against the skin.

It advises users with irritation to give it a rest.

The Fitbit Ace retails for $100 and is available for pre-orders now and will be released before the end of June.
