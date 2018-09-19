ROBOTS

Stanford researchers to introduce new version of 'JackRabbot'

EMBED </>More Videos

Stanford researchers are introducing a new version of their polite pedestrian robot named "JackRabbot." (Stanford University)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Stanford researchers are introducing a new version of their polite pedestrian robot named "JackRabbot."

Stanford researchers are introducing a new version of their polite pedestrian robot. "JackRabbot 2" will debut to the public.

It will have a face of sorts and one arm, unlike the previous version.

RELATED: Woebot, the robot therapist, right on your phone

It's also larger and more maneuverable than version one.

The goal is to develop a robot that doesn't just move around in its environment. It's aware of its surroundings and can interact with humans in a more natural ways.

See more stories, photos, and video on robots.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyrobotsstanford universitytechnologyresearchPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBOTS
Father's swimming pool drone could help stop child drownings
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
World's first robot-made burger to debut in SF
Bay Area middle school students ready for robot face-off
More robots
TECHNOLOGY
Houston man already camped at Apple store for new iPhone
Consumer Reports: Impact of Facebook scandals on user behavior
Japanese billionaire will be first private passenger on rocket trip around moon
Some complain new iPhones are too big for hands of women
More Technology
Top Stories
Anita Hill says Senate hearing into Kavanaugh could be 'sham'
San Jose Airport selected to test new intrusion detection technologies
AccuWeather Forecast: September surge for some starts today
Amid 'vicious harassment,' death threats to Kavanaugh accuser, supporters say, 'We have your back'
2 sheriff's detainees die when van is swept away by flooding
Sewage floods SF complex, forcing Trader Joe's to close, elderly man to vacate
'I don't have an attorney general,' Trump says in interview
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Show More
Convicted Vallejo kidnapper will likely cross-examine his alleged rape victim
SFPD will begin training on a new use of force virtual simulator
Congresswoman Jackie Speier: 'Kavanaugh should be subpoenaed'
'Shut up and step up:' Hawaii senator calls on men to 'do the right thing'
San Jose Earthquakes fulfilling young girl's dream of being team captain
More News