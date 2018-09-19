Stanford researchers to introduce new version of 'JackRabbot'

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --Stanford researchers are introducing a new version of their polite pedestrian robot named "JackRabbot."
Stanford researchers are introducing a new version of their polite pedestrian robot. "JackRabbot 2" will debut to the public.
It will have a face of sorts and one arm, unlike the previous version.
It's also larger and more maneuverable than version one.
The goal is to develop a robot that doesn't just move around in its environment. It's aware of its surroundings and can interact with humans in a more natural ways.
