Technology

New Zealand mosque shooting: Tech companies scramble to remove video filmed by gunman

EMBED <>More Videos

At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

Internet companies say they're working to remove video filmed by a gunman in the New Zealand mosque shooting that was widely available on social media hours after the horrific attack.

Facebook said Friday it took down a livestream of the shootings and removed the shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts after being alerted by police. At least 49 people were killed at two mosques.

The gunman reportedly broadcast 17 minutes of the attack. Twitter and YouTube owner Google also said they were working to remove the footage from their sites.

Facebook New Zealand spokeswoman Mia Garlick said in a statement that the company is "also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we're aware."

She said Facebook is working directly with New Zealand police as they carry out their investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologyredditviral videofacebookmass shootingus worldviral
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Accuweather Forecast: Feels like spring through weekend
Bay Area leads nation in commuters traveling 3 hours, study says
Coliseum Authority to vote on Raiders lease deal today
Bay Area mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam
Powerful storm ends after almost 150 reports of severe weather
Treasury secretary on turning over Trump tax returns: 'We will follow the law'
Show More
Facebook cracks down on 'revenge porn'
Changes at Golden Gate Fields race track after 22 horses die at sister track in SoCal
Man killed by deputies had long criminal history
STEM Story: ABC7 Meteorologist recounts her journey into a STEM field
SJ Sharks' Evander Kane shares devastating message
More TOP STORIES News