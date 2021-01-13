Teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters

Helena Duke told "Good Morning America" it was an emotional thing to decide to do.
"But, at the same time, if I did nothing I felt that I was as bad as them," Duke said.
Her mother, Therese Duke, was seen in a screen grab from a FreedomNewsTV clip, allegedly harassing a Black woman.
SEE RELATED: Smart cameras and facial recognition could assist in identifying Capitol protesters
Duke called her mother out on Twitter, saying "Hi mom, remember the time you told me I shouldn't go to BLM protests because they could get violent...this you?"
hi mom remember the time you told me I shouldn’t go to BLM protests bc they could get violent...this you? https://t.co/9ZkbAq0ehO— Helena Duke (@duke_helena) January 7, 2021
In a separate tweet, she specifically pointed out her mother, uncle and aunt in three different pictures that surfaced on the internet accusing them of violent acts during the riot.
Hi this is the liberal lesbian of the family who has been kicked out multiple times for her views and for going to BLM protests to care what happens to me so:— Helena Duke (@duke_helena) January 7, 2021
Mom: Therese Duke
Uncle: Richard Lorenz
Aunt: Annie Lorenz pic.twitter.com/cuBAPJ3GJA
Since Duke's tweets went viral, she has received immense love and support from several people.
Update: @duke_helena and I have DMed, and I look forward to a family gathering.— Kevin Carr O'Leary (@kevincarroleary) January 8, 2021
The consistent reply here was love. How great is that? Now we all have it to give.
This is us, by the way. pic.twitter.com/ZvyKjs7jGx
SEE RELATED STORIES:
New Caney woman accused of threatening women in D.C. day before Capitol riots
Chuck Norris' manager says actor was not at U.S. Capitol riot
Texas man's ex-wife reported him to the FBI after Capitol riot, affidavit says