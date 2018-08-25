Tesla collides with fire truck in San Jose, leaving 2 hurt

Officials are investigating the cause of a crash involving a San Jose fire truck and a Tesla that left two people hurt. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials are investigating the cause of a crash involving a San Jose fire truck and a Tesla that left two people hurt.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Southbound Highway 101 near Coyote Creek.

Firefighters were responding to an accident when a black Tesla rear-ended one of the trucks.

The two passengers in that car were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known. No firefighters were injured.

Investigators are looking into whether the Tesla's Autopilot feature was on during the time of the crash.
