Tesla gets approval from Alameda County to restart Fremont factory, according to report

SAN FRANCISCO -- It appears Tesla is planning to resume full operations this week.

The company sent an email to workers saying Alameda County signed off on the reopening plan, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Fremont Police confirmed to ABC7 News, the department visited the plant and found it meets or exceeds county safety standards. On May 9, Tesla posted about the changes it was making on its website including an in-house physician, barriers between workstations and limiting the amount of interaction between employees.

The approval to restart the factory ends a growing feud between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the county. Alameda's current shelter-in-place orders do not allow factories, warehouses or manufacturing plants to operate.

Musk had tweeted that he was restarting production, against county rules. He also sued the county and threatened to move its headquarters.



An exact date for the reopening has not been announced.

