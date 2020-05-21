Coronavirus

Coronavirus Pandemic: How has Taiwan kept its COVID-19 numbers down, can US use their methods?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Taiwan has one of the lowest reported number of COVID-19 cases and only seven deaths in total, so what is their model to contain the coronavirus?

Dr. Jason Wang, Director, Center for Policy, Outcomes and Prevention at Stanford University, explains what they did early and some of the protocols they have established for reopening. "Taiwan's government provides masks to everyone and students get new masks each day," Wang said.
Additionally, Lanhee Chen, Stanford Hoover Institute fellow and professor, discussed whether the United Stated can follow Taiwan's model.

"Transparency is the core of the Taiwan model," Chen said. He added that is something the U.S. should strive for and all countries should look to Taiwan's effective healthcare system. Testing, tracing, and isolation are also strong tools that have assisted Taiwan in containing COVID-19.

