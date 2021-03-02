'Absolutely reckless': Gov. Gavin Newsom reacts to Texas lifting mask mandate, other restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom reacted Tuesday to the news that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is lifting all mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions in the state.
"Absolutely reckless," Gov. Newsom tweeted.
When ABC7 News' Chris Nguyen told him the news following a press conference in Santa Clara County on Tuesday, California's governor responded, "Look, this is the most critical moment in this pandemic. If we want to quickly open our schools, quickly open our businesses, we've got to be mindful. We gotta hold on, we can still make modifications, we can get our kids back in school, we can start reopening businesses. But mask wearing is foundational in order to safely do that and get our economy roaring again."
Texas is the largest state to end an order intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 42,000 Texans.
The Republican governor has faced sharp criticism from his party over the mandate, which was imposed eight months ago, and other COVID-19 restrictions. It was only ever lightly enforced, even during the worst outbreaks of the pandemic.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
