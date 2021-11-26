San Franciscans share what they are grateful for grateful this Thanksgiving

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11270833" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Volunteers lined up in their cars Thursday morning to pick-up warm, Thanksgiving meals to deliver to people in need throughout Marin County.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On this Thanksgiving Day, we asked people in San Francisco to share what they are thankful for. Most people said they are happy to enjoy the little things."I am thankful for the beautiful day we had," said Kate Osterland, who was in town visiting the city. "It was a good day for a run. I am training for a marathon. I am also thankful my husband, Nick, was with me."Traveling was a popular thing people mentioned when asked the question. A year ago, many people could not travel as COVID cases surged. This year is a little different."I am really thankful because we are meeting people," said Natalia Boyer, who traveled to San Francisco from the south. "The people are more grateful because everything is opening back up so we have been to meet a lot of cool people."Some people also mentioned minor moments, like going to a park. At Marina Green, many were out playing with dogs and their message was just to enjoy the moment."It's part of that moment of the year where kind of like, take time to recognize the little things you take for granted," said one man who wanted to just be addressed as B. "Hey, a walk in the park is nice, so be thankful for it because not a lot of people have that opportunity."