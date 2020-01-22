television

ABC holding 'The Conners' fan contest to name Lanford Lunch Box stew, win a trip to a taping

LANFORD, Ill. -- "The Conners" fans, here's your chance to leave your mark on the show!

ABC is holding a contest for fans to submit a creative name for a new stew on the menu at the new Lanford Lunch Box. According to ABC, judging criteria includes creativity of the stew's name and how well the stew name captures the love, humor and perseverance of "The Conners."

Fans can submit their creative stew names at theconnerscontest.com for a chance to win the grand prize, a trip for two to a taping of "The Conners" in Los Angeles this spring.

The contest is open until Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11:59 p.m. EST. It's open to legal U.S. residents, age 18 and older. No purchase is necessary to participate. Official rules can be found at theconnerscontest.com.

"The Conners" returned with a new episode this week. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
