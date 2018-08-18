Three hurt in drive-by shooting in Berkeley park

Police are seen after a shooting in a park in Berkeley, Calif. on Saturday, August 18, 2018. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Three people were hurt in a drive by shooting in Berkeley's San Pablo Park Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses told ABC7 two male victims suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach while a third victim was grazed on the hand.

The shooting took place just after 5:30 p.m. when the park was packed with people participating in birthday parties and bbq's.

No further details were immediately available.

Reporter Katie Utehs will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 11 p.m. Follow her on Twitter here.

