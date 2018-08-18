Three hurt in drive-by shooting in Berkeley park

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --Three people were hurt in a drive by shooting in Berkeley's San Pablo Park Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses told ABC7 two male victims suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach while a third victim was grazed on the hand.
The shooting took place just after 5:30 p.m. when the park was packed with people participating in birthday parties and bbq's.
No further details were immediately available.
Three people shot during drive by at San Pablo Park in #Berkeley. Witnesses say two men hit in stomach, one man grazed on the hand. Park packed w/ BBQs & kids birthday parties around 5:30. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/RT0OIuKpb0— Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) August 19, 2018