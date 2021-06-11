social media

TikTok trend, dry scooping, could land you in the hospital... or worse

EMBED <>More Videos

Heard of that TikTok 'dry scooping' challenge? Don't try it!

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee -- On the social media platform TikTok, users are challenging themselves to a dry scoop of pre-workout powder with the goal of boosting energy levels in the gym.

WTVC reports Briatney Portillo, a 20-year-old social media influencer, is speaking out about the harmful trend. In a rival TikTok video, Portillo reveals she suffered a heart attack after taking a dry scoop of Redcon1's Total War Pre-Workout powder.

Dr. Harish Manyam, chief of cardiology at Erlanger Hospital in Tennessee, says taking a large portion of caffeine in one setting will substantially increase blood pressure.

"You're getting this high dose of caffeine right away, rather than most people who sip their drink prior to going into the gym," says Dr. Manyam.

Dr. Manyam warns people to stay away from this trend since taking the pre-workout powders dry can have dire consequences.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsocial appsviral videosocial mediateenagersviral
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
Britney Spears' Project Rose has supporters trying to decipher clues
Psychologist reacts to Facebook whistleblower's Senate testimony
Experts share advice for FB as platform trends for wrong reasons
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News