TIMELINE: Denise Huskins, Matthew Muller Vallejo kidnapping case

In 2017, convicted kidnapper Matthew Muller was sentenced to 40-years for a crime that Vallejo police initially, and wrongly, called a hoax. Here is a timeline of events in the Vallejo kidnapping case involving Muller and Denise Huskins. Click here for details on the sentencing.

March 23, 2015 - Muller breaks into Aaron Quinn's Vallejo home at approximately 3am (Denise Huskins, his girlfriend, is inside with Aaron. The couple is drugged, restrained and Denise is kidnapped and taken to a home in South Lake Tahoe)

March 23, 2015 - Aaron Quinn reports the kidnapping to Vallejo Police around 1:53pm after he wakes up from being drugged

March 23, 2015 and March 24, 2015 - Huskins says she was sexually assaulted on two occasions (Muller has never been charged with these crimes, only with kidnapping)

March 24, 2015 - approximately 2am - Aaron Quinn takes a polygraph administered by the FBI following his interview with Vallejo Police

March 24, 2015 - Someone emails a reporter at a local newspaper at 12:23pm saying the kidnapping victim will be dropped off the following day

March 25, 2015 - Muller releases Huskins in the morning hours in Huntington Beach, CA near her mother's home

March 25, 2015 - approximately 9:27pm - Vallejo Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Kenny Park tells the press the kidnapping is a hoax, that Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins "plundered valuable resources from the community" and owe the community an apology

March 26, 2015 - approximately 2:13pm, someone sends another email to the same local newspaper reporter - it is a manifesto describing the kidnapping

March 28, 2015 - 4:39pm, another email is sent to the same local newspaper reporter detailing the kidnapping

March 30, 2015 - An email is sent to Lt. Kenny Park of Vallejo Police Department demanding VPD publicly apologize to Denise Huskins for calling the kidnapping a hoax

March 31, 2015 - Another email is sent to Lt. Kenny Park saying the kidnapping was not a hoax and demanding an apology

June 5, 2015 - Dublin home invasion at approximately 3:34am on North Terracina Drive (Muller leaves his cell phone behind)

June 7, 2015 - Alameda County Sheriff's detectives obtain a California State "Ramey" arrest warrant for Muller and search warrants for his car and two locations including a home in South Lake Tahoe

June 8, 2015 - approximately 7:15am Muller is taken into custody without incident at the South Lake Tahoe home by Alameda County Sheriff's Office detectives

June 23, 2015 - FBI received notification from Vallejo Police Department that Alameda County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a home invasion that is similar to the Vallejo kidnapping

June 25, 2015 - 1pm - FBI special agents meet with Dublin Police Services investigators of the Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. at the Dublin Police Services station to discuss similarities between the June 5th 2015 Dublin home invasion and the March 23, 2015 Vallejo kidnapping

June 29, 2015 - The FBI obtains a warrant for the arrest of Matt Muller for the Vallejo kidnapping

July 13, 2015 - The FBI announces in a press release that Matthew Muller was charged the prior month in connection with the Vallejo kidnapping. Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn hold a press conference on this day with their attorneys. Their attorneys say Vallejo Police Department owes them an apology

September 18, 2015 - Muller pleads no contest to June Dublin home invasion (his time to be served concurrently with whatever his federal sentence will be Thursday)

September 21, 2015 - Muller is arraigned in federal court on a complaint linking him to the Vallejo kidnapping

October 1, 2015 - Muller is indicted by a federal grand jury charging him with one count of kidnapping

September 29, 2016 - Muller pleads guilty to one count of kidnapping (in exchange the government says it will seek 40 years as opposed to life, however the ultimate sentence is at the judge's discretion)

March 16, 2017 - Muller sentencing scheduled

March 16, 2017 Judge sentences Muller to 40 years

