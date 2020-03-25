Coronavirus

'1 for $3.50, 2 for $99': Australia store tries to stop customers from panic buying toilet paper

SYDNEY (KGO) -- Is this price-gouging toilet paper or a solution to bulk-buying? A convenience store in Australia is selling toilet paper for a special price. It's offering one pack for $3.50 or two packs for $99.
Redfern convenience store posted a video on Facebook, along with a message.

"For all our customers. We do have toilet paper. And we are doing our best to keep them in stock for you. Please only buy what you need, 'don't buy to stock up,' as a lot of people are desperate for one roll," Redfern posted on Facebook.

The store owner says it's the perfect way to stop people from panic buying toilet paper during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There's also a sign next to the product, saying, "Don't be greedy. Think of other people."

Speaking at a news conference earlier this month, Australia's prime minister bluntly told Australians to "stop hoarding" essential supplies.

Hazem Sedda, the owner of Redfern, told Storyful that customers were "taking two or three and telling me it was for their mum or sister," which he felt was perhaps not the case. The sign is working.

"No one came up with two, so all the old people and all the desperate people were able to get some as well," Sedda said.

