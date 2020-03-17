Coronavirus

Tom Hanks shares update from coronavirus self-isolation: 'We're all in this together'

Tom Hanks says he is "much the same" nearly a week after the actor announced he and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet late Tuesday, Hanks said his symptoms remain constant, adding that he has no fever but is suffering from "the blahs."

"Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch," he wrote. "Bad news: My wife has won 6 straight games of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick."

Hanks accompanied the tweet with a photo of a Corona typewriter that he joked he "used to love."



He concluded: "We are all in this together. Flatten the curve."

When Hanks announced his diagnosis last week, he said he and Wilson had felt tired, with colds, aches and slight fevers. "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive," he said, adding they'll be "isolated for as long as public health and safety requires."



Australian officials said the couple were being treated at a Queensland hospital. "We wish them a very speedy recovery," state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

Later Thursday night, Hanks tweeted an update with a photo of himself and Wilson, thanking the medical team in Australia treating them. They have since returned home to self-quarantine.

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a time," he wrote, ending with "Remember, despite all the current events there is no crying in baseball."



Hanks had been in Australia shooting an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film, slated for release in October 2021, has suspended production, Warner Bros. said.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover, WHO says.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstom hankscelebrityaustraliacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News