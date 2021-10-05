'Traffic Defenders' lawyer faces disciplinary hearing, charged with not appearing at clients' trials

He's accused of "intentionally, recklessly, or repeatedly" failing to perform with competence by not appearing at trials for his clients in traffic court.
Amparan has offices in San Francisco and South San Francisco.
Two of the alleged victims say they've lost faith in the legal system.
"I'm probably going to have to hire a different lawyer. I'm a little skeptical of doing that at this point," said Carol Lozon of Redwood City.
"To be duped like this, I was like wow. These guys were pretty good. It wasn't just a clear cut wham-bam ordeal here. These guys had every corner covered," said Johnathan Gangale of Daly City.
If the State Bar finds misconduct, Amparan could be disbarred and victims could apply for restitution under the Client Security Fund.
