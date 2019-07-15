1 dead after big rig crashes through guardrail on I-80 in San Pablo

Sky7 over fatal crash in San Pablo- EB 80 near El Portal, truck down hillside, large piece of guardrail taken out. 2 right lanes remain blocked, 2 left lanes open, expect about a 10 minute delay. pic.twitter.com/fYzcrhfkdk — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) July 15, 2019

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person was killed following a big rig crash in San Pablo this morning.It happened just after 5 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80, just west of El Portal Drive. That's where the big rig hit a guardrail, and rolled down an embankment.Two other vehicles hit debris from the wreckage.The big rig driver was killed. It's not clear if any of the other drivers were injured.Two lanes were closed during the investigation and clean-up.