1 dead in crash blocking southbound Hwy 17 lanes in Santa Clara County

Deadly crash on Highway 17 in Santa Clara County on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. -- At least one person has died and multiple lanes of southbound state Highway 17 in unincorporated Santa Clara County just south of Los Gatos are currently blocked due to a traffic crash early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 2:55 a.m. just south of the South Santa Cruz Avenue on-ramp to southbound Highway 17.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner has been called to the scene.

All lanes were blocked for hours but after a 5 a.m. a lane was reopened.

No further information is immediately available.
