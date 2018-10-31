UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --A five-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle is blocking multiple lanes of northbound I-880 near Whipple Road on the border of Union City and Hayward.
The CHP reported the crash around 9:42 a.m. just south of Whipple Road. Police say there was a crash, then a motorcycle caught fire.
Last night, two people were killed when a tour bus crashed into three vehicles on I-880 just north of the Hayward city line in the same area.
