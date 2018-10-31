TRAFFIC

5 vehicle crash involving motorcycle blocks multiple northbound I-880 lanes on Union City/Hayward border

EMBED </>More Videos

A five-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle is blocking multiple lanes of northbound I-880 near Whipple Road on the border of Union City and Hayward. (KGO-TV)

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
A five-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle is blocking multiple lanes of northbound I-880 near Whipple Road on the border of Union City and Hayward.

The CHP reported the crash around 9:42 a.m. just south of Whipple Road. Police say there was a crash, then a motorcycle caught fire.

Last night, two people were killed when a tour bus crashed into three vehicles on I-880 just north of the Hayward city line in the same area.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.

Traffic maps and drive times here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficaccidentcar accidentmotorcycle accidentUnion CityHayward
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Hayward woman, San Lorenzo man killed in I-880 crash
San Jose approves $6.3M parking access, revenue control system
CHP officer involved in pursuit, crash on WB I-580 in Dublin
Person rescued after being trapped between BART train, platform in SF
More Traffic
Top Stories
Hayward woman, San Lorenzo man killed in I-880 crash
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Halloween candy bracket challenge
SoCal city council candidate caught dropping off mom to panhandle
91-year-old woman goes trick-or-treating for first time
Illinois boy dresses as 'Beetlejuice' for Halloween
Saleforce's Marc Benioff pushes for Proposition C in San Francisco
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Mother nature giving treats for Halloween
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
Mom defends why she abandoned kids on side of the road
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on BART train
'Day care fight club': Teachers cheer as kids beat each other
More News