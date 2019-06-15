Traffic

6 car crash on Hwy 84 near Livermore shuts down all lanes

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Traffic was jammed on Highway 84 near Livermore following a six-car crash Friday afternoon.

Sky7 got a look at the long line of cars earlier.

The CHP says it was first told of a head-on collision around 2:30 PM and had to shut down both lanes. The accident has been cleared, but the traffic was still heavy for a while after that.

It's not clear how many people were hurt, but the CHP reported only minor injuries.
