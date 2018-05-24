All I-280 lanes reopened in San Jose after flooding

2nd lane now open on SB 280 at 87 connector. CHP hoping to get 3rd lane open soon as water is receding. 87 ramp still closed.@AlexisABC7 pic.twitter.com/NlN3iuZN6K — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 24, 2018

UPDATE: pump issue + flooding again on SB 280 in San Jose, ONLY 2 left lanes open, 2 right and connector to SR 87 CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/UouLJwhGDF — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) May 24, 2018

Heads up San Jose commuters-CHP closed the SB280 To NB/SB 87 ramp due to flooding. Same thing happened last week. pic.twitter.com/U6QeiLi8QL — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 24, 2018

All lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 280 have reopened near the state Highway 87 interchange after water flooded the roadway earlier this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The flooding was initially reported shortly after 4 a.m. and eventually spread to block all but the far left southbound lane, CHP officials said.Caltrans crews responded and helped to remove the water from the roadway and all lanes had opened by 8:30 a.m.CHP officials did not say what caused the flooding, but it happened in the same area where a blown fuse at a pump house near the highway caused flooding early on the morning of May 16.