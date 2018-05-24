TRAFFIC

All I-280 lanes reopened in San Jose after flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

Two lanes and the connector from southbound Interstate Highway 280 to both directions of state Highway 87 has been closed. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
All lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 280 have reopened near the state Highway 87 interchange after water flooded the roadway earlier this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The flooding was initially reported shortly after 4 a.m. and eventually spread to block all but the far left southbound lane, CHP officials said.

Caltrans crews responded and helped to remove the water from the roadway and all lanes had opened by 8:30 a.m.

CHP officials did not say what caused the flooding, but it happened in the same area where a blown fuse at a pump house near the highway caused flooding early on the morning of May 16.

Click here traffic maps and drive times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-280CHPfloodingSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News