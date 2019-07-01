Bay Area transit agencies changing fares on July 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New transit fares take effect on Monday, July 1, 2019, but not all travelers may be affected. AC Transit, Golden Gate Transit Bus, Golden Gate Ferry, the San Francisco Bay Ferry, as well as the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), which operates MUNI, are the agencies increasing fares.
SFMTA
Muni single-trip fares, paid with cash, will increase 25 cents to $3.00 beginning on July 1. Travelers using Clipper Cards or the MuniMobile app will receive a 50 cent discount off the cash price, which means the price will remain at the current cost of $2.50.
The cash cost of discounted passes will increase from $1.35 to $1.50. Monthly pass prices are going up anywhere from one to four dollars, depending on the type of pass.
AC Transit
Bus rides on AC Transit will be more expensive for cash riders, effective July 1. The cash price for a single local ride will go to $2.50, from the current price of $2.35.
Youth, senior, and disabled riders will pay an extra 10 cents when paying cash. A local, adult day pass is increasing from $5.00 to $5.50. The youth/senior/disabled local day pass is going up from $2.50 to $2.75. Transbay prices are not changing, but the local-to-Transbay upgrade charge is rising a few cents. Riders who use a Clipper Card will not see a change in prices.
San Francisco Bay Ferry
July 1 marks the final of five annual fare increases that were approved for San Francisco Bay Ferry routes back in 2014. Every year, prices have gone up about 3% to keep pace with inflation and operating costs, according to the Water Emergency Transportation Authority.
Between Alameda, Oakland, and San Francisco, the cash price will increase from $7.00 to $7.20. Clipper card users already receive a discount. The Clipper Card price will rise 10 cents from $5.30 to $5.40. Prices for discount tickets for youths, seniors, the disabled, those on Medicare, and school groups will go up 10 cents.
Prices to ride between Harbor Bay and San Francisco will increase the same amounts - 20 cents for cash riders, 10 cents for Clipper Card users, and 10 cents for discounted tickets.
Riders on the South San Francisco/Alameda/Oakland route will see the biggest increase - 60 cents for a cash ticket, 20 cents for a Clipper Card ticket. Discount tickets are going up by 30 cents.
The Vallejo/San Francisco route is already the highest fare and is undergoing the second biggest increase. These riders will pay an extra 50 cents for a cash ticket, a total of $15.10 starting on July 1. The price for Clipper Card riders goes up 30 cents. There is a 20 cent increase for discount tickets.
Passengers on the newest route, between Richmond and San Francisco, will pay an extra 30 cents for a cash ticket, and 25 cents for a Clipper Card ride. Discount tickets are rising by 10 cents.
The price for service to Oracle Park is not changing.
Golden Gate Ferry
Ferry fare are going up as part of a five year fare increase program by 25 cents. There is still a noticeable discount for Clipper card users, as well as passengers who are youth, senior, or disabled.
Golden Gate Transit Bus
Bus fares have also increased starting on July 1. The amount varies by type.
Golden Gate Bridge tolls for drivers also saw an increase on July 1.
VTA
It will not be changing fares on July 1, but it will change bus stops and schedules for some routes. Click here for details.
