24th St Mission BART station reopens after report of smoke in trackway; expect SF line delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART is reporting a delay Monday on its San Francisco line as it recovers from an equipment problem at 24th St Mission station.

The station has reopened following a closure due to a report of smoke in the trackway. Service resumed about 10:40 a.m. but residual delays can be expected, according to BART.

At this point, BART isn't saying what caused the problem.

