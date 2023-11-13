Drivers brace for major APEC-related traffic impacts starting Tuesday

Around the Moscone Center where APEC is being held, some drivers said Monday morning's traffic seemed less than typical. But Monday is just the calm before the storm.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is hosting a number of world leaders, dignitaries, and visitors for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit all week.

As tens of thousands of visitors from across the world are in San Francisco for the summit, Bay Area commuters seemingly got the warning.

"Traffic is very nice, even below the normal," Osama Elsherif, a San Francisco driver said. "Yesterday I guessed that there would be a lot of traffic but when I got out today, it's ok."

Around the Moscone Center where APEC is being held, some drivers said Monday morning's traffic seemed like less than a typical Monday.

"Traffic is not bad yet, it's going to be bad later on, it's just starting," Davinder, a San Francisco driver said.

But Monday is just the calm before the storm.

Street closures around the Moscone area start Tuesday and go through Sunday.

The main area to shut down is Market to Harrison Street from 2nd to 5th Street.

The red zones are security zones with security checkpoints.

Muni, along with other bus services will not be able to drive through that red exclusion zone.

The green area is open to local traffic only, but no rideshares or food delivery will be able to get through.

"It's getting worse right now, this is probably the worst it's been since this morning," Jermaine Magalaud, a San Francisco driver said. "I'm making deliveries right now so I'm a little behind."

Drivers on Monday said their main concern is Tuesday morning when the Bay Bridge will be closing down one lane in both the eastbound and westbound directions.

They will not reopen until 9 p.m. Friday.

"Oh it's going to be worse, it's going to be horrible traffic so I recommend whoever comes to the city be careful, prepare, take some extra time," Davinder said.

But be sure to pay attention to the signs before parking anywhere in the city to avoid getting towed from a no-parking zone.

MUNI even launched a program that will let you know if your car is about to get towed.

You can sign up for the "Text Before Tow" service online here.

Because of APEC, people are being encouraged to take public transit.

BART is going to be running its usual service but will have longer trains as they prepare for more riders.

