80 protesters who blocked Bay Bridge to be charged with 5 misdemeanors, SF DA says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Protesters who blocked the Bay Bridge last month calling for a cease-fire in Gaza will face charges and be arraigned in batches starting mid-December, according to the San Francisco district attorney.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins made the announcement on Friday.

RELATED: Around 80 protesters arrested after abandoning cars, blocking westbound Bay Bridge, CHP says

"The demonstration on the Bay Bridge that snarled traffic for hours had a tremendous impact on those who were stuck on the bridge and required tremendous public resources to resolve," said Jenkins.

On Nov. 16, 80 protesters were arrested on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and 29 vehicles were towed after demonstrators blocked all lanes on the upper deck, with some drivers tossing their keys into the bay. One person was booked into county jail but the others were cited and released, the San Francisco's Emergency Operations Center said in an email.

Those 80 protesters are being charged with five misdemeanors which include:

False imprisonment (PC 236)

Refusing to comply with a peace officer (VC 2800(a))

Unlawful public assembly (PC 407)

Refusing to disperse (PC 409)

Aggressive panhandling (PC 647(c)

