LIVE: Protesters arrested after abandoning cars, blocking all WB lanes of Bay Bridge, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Protesters have been arrested and cars have been towed after they blocked all westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge Thursday morning.

No cars have been able to get into San Francisco for hours. Westbound lanes of the bridge could be seen empty as traffic backed up.

Images show cars blocking the lanes on the eastern span of the bridge as the protesters call for a cease-fire in the Middle East.

Protesters were lying down with white sheets over their bodies that said "Stop the genocide."

They were also holding up large banners that said "Stop the genocide. No US military aid to Israel."

CHP officials say that 50 arrests have been made and 15 cars were towed, but that they are expecting to make more arrests.

They said that the protesters parked their cars on the bridge and threw their keys into the bay.

UCSF says that multiple organ in transit for multiple transplant patients were delayed amid the massive backup at the Bay Bridge. The hospital says that UCSF staff and transplant patients are also delayed.

CHP said that the protesters were spread throughout the traffic, making it difficult to clear the scene. CHP officers were going car by car to find ones that were abandoned.

The protest was in response to world leaders including President Biden being in San Francisco this week for the APEC summit.

It follows dozens of protests have taken place all week.

Several lanes of the Bay Bridge have been reopened as of 11 a.m., but it is unclear when all lanes will be back open.

