'Stop Bombing Children': Israel-Gaza cease fire message projected on SF's Ferry Building

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 7:19PM
On the eve of President Biden's visit to San Francisco for APEC, a projection on the clock tower of the Ferry Building said, "Escalate peace not war ceasefire now!"

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Protesters are continuing demonstrations in the Bay Area amid the APEC summit.

In San Francisco, a cease fire in Gaza message was projected onto the Ferry Building Monday night.

The projection on the clock tower of the Ferry Building said "Escalate peace not war ceasefire now!"

And below it on the building, a message said "Stop Bombing Children!"

Organizers of the display wanted to get the message out as world leaders and media descended on the city for the summit.

They say "Too many innocent civilians have died" and are calling for an immediate end to the bombing.

In Oakland on Monday, federal police arrested hundreds of protesters at another demonstration.

The cease fire messages come on the eve of President Biden arriving in San Francisco, as more protests are being planned.

