Hundreds arrested after taking over Oakland federal building to demand cease-fire in Gaza

The Oakland Federal Building was filled Monday with hundreds of Jewish protesters and other activists who called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Federal Protective Service officers have been arresting protestors who filled the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland on Monday to demand a cease-fire in Gaza.

According to organizers, more than 700 people had planned to "occupy" the Clay Street building to protest military actions in Gaza that were sparked by an attack on Israel by Hamas Oct. 7.

Jewish Voice for Peace, or JVP, a main organizer of the protest, said on the social media platform X at 8:10 p.m. that "We are being arrested one by one, there are hundreds of us still at the Oakland federal building, we are not leaving."

Activists have vowed to occupy the building until elected officials take action or the protestors are all arrested. JVP said around 9 p.m. that dozens had already been taken into custody.

Federal security had sent out dispersal orders around 7:45 p.m. and began detaining people shortly thereafter.

People in T-shirts reading "Jews Say Cease-fire Now" and carrying banners that read "Not in Our Name" and "Let Gaza Live" filled the area, the perimeter of which was closed off by Oakland Police. A sing-song "Cease-fire Now" could be heard echoing through the rotunda.

According to Jewish Voice for Peace, an event organizer, the action is part of a national week of Jewish-led protests, with protestors demanding that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris follow the lead of U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, in calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

