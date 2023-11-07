2023 APEC summit: Everything to know about San Francisco road closures, security and more

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco will soon host world leaders and hundreds of CEOs for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit -- or APEC.

The "Super Bowl of World Economies" will be held from Nov. 11-17.

Here's everything you need to know about road closures, security, who will be there and more.

What is the APEC summit?

The 2023 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit -- also known as APEC -- will host 21 member economies from the Pacific Rim regions, including President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It was founded in Canberra in 1989 as an informal dialogue forum to promote regional economic integration.

APEC's members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

This year's conference is being held at San Francisco's Moscone Center.

You can learn more about APEC here.

How will APEC impact San Francisco?

Prepare for street closures, transit impacts, and in-person service changes from Nov. 11 through 17.

Expect extra security in and around the Moscone Center during APEC. In certain parts of the city, employees and patrons should plan ahead and build in extra time to get around.

"There will be an extraordinary amount of law enforcement, military, and public safety personnel in San Francisco for this event well above what anyone has seen before," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeremy Brown with the U.S. Secret Service.

Along the outer perimeter, SF police will be supported by about 1,000 CHP officers.

In the inner "higher security zone" at Moscone Center and Yerba Buena Gardens, the Secret Service will secure the area with a 14-foot unscalable fence.

This higher security zone will be limited to people with credentials.

Road closures, commute impact in San Francisco

SFMTA says the bulk of the travel and transit impacts will take place from Nov. 13-19.

San Francisco

Bay Bridge

On Interstate Highway 80, eastbound lane no. 1 and westbound lane no. 5 will be closed for four days beginning Nov. 14 at 5 a.m. until Nov. 17 at 9 p.m.

Controlled access to the Bay Bridge Pedestrian and Bike Path will be implemented. Transit bus services will not be impacted, and Treasure Island on- and off-ramps as well as the Fremont Street off-ramp remain open.

Moscone Center

Nob Hill

Embarcadero

U.S. Highway 101

On northbound U.S. Highway 101, the Dana Bowers Vista Point off-ramp just north of the Golden Gate Bridge will be closed from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18.

During the closure, there will be no access to Dana Bowers Vista Point for vehicles, bicycles, or pedestrians.

The Golden Gate Bridge Pedestrian Path will be closed at the north end of the bridge, and there will be no pedestrian access from Marin County. However, the bicycle path on the west side of the bridge will remain open between Marin County and San Francisco.

Interstate Highway 80

The Fourth Street off-ramp on eastbound I-80 and the Fifth Street off-ramp on westbound I-80 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily starting Nov. 15 until Nov. 17.

Public Transit

People traveling in San Francisco should expect congestion downtown, traffic delays, transit reroutes, delays and crowding on Muni and SF Paratransit.

You can find more information about transit impacts on SFMTA's website here.

You can sign up for real-time email or text alerts about Muni service here.

Impact on San Francisco Chinatown Tourism

San Francisco's homelessness, drug addiction crisis, and shuttered business have made headlines around the world. But many communities are fighting back against any Doom Loop narrative.

Some neighborhoods like Chinatown are worried that the detours and the headlines may keep visitors away.

So local businesses have launched a series of events to "activate" their community.

Chinatown's community leaders met with SFMTA to discuss the numerous road closures and transit detours ahead of APEC.

Some in Chinatown expressed concerns the detours would limit tourism to the area, but SFMTA vowed this week to still make access to Chinatown as easy as possible.

