Protestors get their message out as APEC shines global spotlight on San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the global spotlight on San Francisco because of the APEC summit and with so many dignitaries, business leaders and journalists now in town, some groups are jumping at the chance to get their message out.
A protest is getting underway now at Market and Powell streets.
Protesters along Market Street this Tuesday night say they want a ceasefire in Gaza.
And they want to end all U.S. aid to Israel
It's just one of many demonstrations in San Francisco we will see during APEC.
On 3rd street near Townsend, hundreds of Chinese Americans came out with flags. The hope - to send a strong message welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"All the Chinese people are very happy to see that President Xi will be here. He'll have a meeting with President Biden. It is a sign of improved relationship between china and us," said Qi Sun Fun from San Jose.
Demonstrators for various social causes believe APEC is the perfect setting for getting their message across.
The economic summit brings heads of states, CEOs, and lots of eyes from around the world.
On Sunday, dozens gathered to demonstrate starting at the Embarcadero and heading toward 5th Street and Moscone.
On Monday, protesters projected this onto the side of the Embarcadero calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
And these performers, rappelling down the side of the Transamerica pyramid building, also making the same demands.
So as the world watches as President Biden meets with top world leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, city leaders say they are ready for anything.
"San Francisco, we're used to dealing with a lot of protests. Throughout the city, we're used to dealing with one protest throughout the city a day so our officers are really skilled at handling those facilitating first amendment activities," said Sgt. Kathryn Winters.
Protests during APEC are sure to impact people through the city of San Francisco.
"Having protests at the same time where we have dignitaries in the city is going to make things more difficult to get around," said Winters.
Police say they're ready.
"We've got all hands on deck. We have other agencies around the state and area that are helping us. The CHP has sent us a large number of officers that are helping us," said Sgt. Winters.
Last week, the San Francisco chief of police announced that his entire department has been mobilized. This is the first time in decades.
"Which means everybody officer will be working. We will be working 12-14 hour shifts. We will have coverage daytime and nighttime. Our goal is to be prepared for everything that will come our way," said Chief William Scott.
Wednesday morning, climate activists will rally and then march to demand that Citibank and Exxon-Mobile stop funding fossil fuels.
