Here's how much SF spent on Gwen Stefani for Biden's $8M APEC gala: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Taking a look at the APEC summit in San Francisco, here's a breakdown of the price tag for President Biden's gala.

The nonprofit formed to raise money for the event spent $1.1 million to have pop star Gwen Stefani perform at the gala.

VIDEO: APEC gala with Pres. Biden, world leaders with performance by Gwen Stefani

Dignitaries from around the world attended the official APEC reception for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill at San Francisco's Exploratorium.

President Biden's nearly $8 million party was at the Exploratorium.

According to ABC7's partners at the SF Standard, $20 million in private donations was put together and paid all the bills for the party.

Other costs like food and drinks along with pyrotechnics and the fireworks show cost more than $460,000.

The city's chief of protocol says the president's party and other events during APEC were designed to "help San Francisco shine on a global stage."

