The hottest event in San Francisco: APEC reception with Biden, other world leaders

San Francisco Mayor London Breed hosts the official APEC reception dinner for President Joe Biden and other world leaders at the Exploratorium.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Since the wee hours of the morning, the corner of Front Street and The Embarcadero has been abuzz with excitement as San Francisco's mayor hosts the official APEC reception for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill at the Exploratorium.

Hundreds of California Highway Patrol officers, SFPD, Secret Service members and even a security drone are all in place for Wednesday night's APEC Leaders' Welcome Reception at the Exploratorium -- which happens to be across the street from the ABC7 News studios!

The party, hosted by Mayor Breed for President Biden and the First Lady, is attracting a lot of attention from visitors.

A group of visitors from London didn't realize what was even happening until they noticed the commotion along the Embarcadero.

Hundreds of guests are expected to attend including community members from different neighborhoods of San Francisco. They'll be serenaded by superstar Gwen Stefani who was heard doing her soundcheck Wednesday afternoon.

While we did talk to some, who weren't pleased about the commotion, overall, this was the sentiment:

"This is wonderful for San Francisco," beamed Debra Rodrigue who was visiting the city from Sacramento with her family.

Boatie Ward, a lifelong San Francisco resident, sees APEC as good for the city's future. "I hope all these people here will bring the city back to what it has the potential to be," she said.

The reception is slated to begin at 5 p.m. and will last at least until 8:30 p.m.

According to reports, expected guests include:

President of China Xi Jinping

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong

Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin

President of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol

President of Chile Gabriel Boric

President of the Philippines Bongbong Marcos

President of Peru Dina Boluarte

Vice President Kamala Harris

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice

California Governor Gavin Newsom

Members at "every level" of the Democratic Party

Kevin Xu, CEO of the medical product firm MEBO and co-chair of the APEC Host Committee

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Various community leaders and members of the community from every neighborhood in San Francisco (invited by the Mayor's Office)

