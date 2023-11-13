Aerial troupe performs on side of SF's Transamerica Pyramid

SKY7 was over the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco Monday, where three people were spotted rappelling down the building.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SKY7 was over the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco Monday, where three people were spotted rappelling down the building.

The three people are reportedly part of Oakland-based BANDALOOP, an aerial vertical performance troupe.

The Joint Information Center reported that this was a planned performance related to APEC and they were monitoring the situation.

BANDALOOP says they were on the pyramid with permission from the city.

SFPD later tweeted: "Heads up! The individuals seen rappelling down the #TransamericaPyramid are part of a PERMITTED PERFORMANCE. Do not be alarmed, enjoy the show!"

The group posted on Facebook shortly before the aerial maneuvers began. "We realize that true safety is not a solid reality - it is situational, relative and dynamic - a living system - and in many spaces in the world people are NOT SAFE.



As a company that aims to reimagine what is possible and actualize a Culture of Safety, we stand in solidarity with movements towards liberation and the CALL TO A CEASEFIRE"