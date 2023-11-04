APEC summit will require major security restrictions and traffic closures in San Francisco. Here's how that will impact your commute.

How APEC summit will make your SF commute harder for an entire week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- APEC - the global economic summit bringing leaders from 21 countries to San Francisco along with up to 30,000 people - will require major security restrictions and traffic closures.

Many of those traffic closures start Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden will be among nearly two dozen major world leaders expected in San Francisco.

There will be high security all around Moscone Center -- between Market and Harrison streets and 2nd and 5th streets.

The CHP and Caltrans now plan on closing freeway ramps and lanes during the summit.

CHP officer Andrew Barclay explains.

"Most notably, the far left lane on the eastbound 80 on the Bay Bridge as well as the far right lane on westbound - that's going to be a four-day closure. That's going to begin at 5 a.m. on Tuesday thru 9 p.m. on Friday," said Barclay.

There will be controlled access to the Bay Bridge pedestrian/bike path.

The ramp from eastbound I-80 at 4th Street and westbound I-80 at 5th Street will be shut down from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 17.

"The ramps specifically that are mentioned there, they feed directly into the area where this conference is going to be," said Barclay.

The CHP says expect to see a lot more law enforcement in the area, especially if you are entering San Francisco.

"Our goal for this is to make it as low impact as possible, but obviously the much heightened security for this event; these closures are necessary," said Barclay.

The Secret Service designated the APEC Summit as a national special security event. So, it requires heightened security measures in and around San Francisco.

The CHP is working with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners and Caltrans to implement these safety measures on the highways and freeways in and around San Francisco during APEC.

The Bay Bridge isn't the only one affected.

CHP says the off-ramp from 101 at the Golden Gate Bridge vista point will be closed to pedestrians, cars and cyclists for five days.

The bike path on the west side of the bridge will remain open.

