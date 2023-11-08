Day-by-Day timeline of APEC Summit in San Francisco

Here's everything you need to know about 2023 APEC Summit road closures, security and more in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is preparing to host a number of world leaders, dignitaries, and visitors for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, or APEC.

The event runs from Nov. 11 - 17.

Unprecedented security measures will have a significant impact on public transit, San Francisco streets and parking, as well as local highways and bridges. For a map of APEC's impacts on the city, including the security zones, click here.

Here's a look at events and their impact on a day-by-day basis.

Plans are subject to change.

Friday, Nov. 10

The first APEC Multistakeholder Forum (AMF) begins at the Commonwealth Club. It runs through Nov. 13.

Saturday, Nov. 11

This is the first day of the APEC Economic Leaders' Week. It includes the Senior Finance Officials' Meeting (SFOM) and the Conclusion Senior Officials' Meeting (CSOM).

The Golden State Warriors play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. The San Francisco Coffee Festival begins its two-day run at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture.

SFMTA closes the Moscone Center Garage and Fifth and Mission/Yerba Buena Garage. They will remain closed through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Sunday, Nov. 12

APEC events include the Finance Ministers' Meeting (FMM) and the Conclusion Senior Officials' Meeting (CSOM).

The Golden State Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Starting today, California Cable Car line service will be provided by buses. The Moscone Center Parking Garage and Fifth and Mission/Yerba Buena Parking Garage are closed through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Monday, Nov. 13

This is the final day of the APEC Multistakeholder Forum (AMF). There is also a Finance Ministers' Meeting (FMM). This is the first day of "APEC Meets Silicon Valley and California". It's a five-day event in which representatives from APEC countries will meet with Bay Area business leaders. It happens aboard the Klamath, a 100-year-old ferry moored at Pier 9 in San Francisco.

Today, street closures begin in San Francisco. The SFMTA begins rerouting Muni lines, adjusting Muni Metro service, and changing where and when cable cars operate. The Moscone Center Parking Garage and Fifth and Mission/Yerba Buena Parking Garage are closed through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Starting today, there is increased security in Nob Hill, around the Fairmont Hotel, and the Moscone Center in the city's SoMa neighborhood.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

This is the welcome reception for the APEC CEO Summit at Moscone Center West. Today is the APEC Annual Ministerial Meeting. "APEC Meets Silicon Valley and California" continues today.

The Golden State Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center in an In-Season Tournament game. The game starts at 7 p.m. For updated public transit information to get to the game, click here.

Beginning today, Caltrans closes one eastbound lane and one westbound lane of the Bay Bridge at 5 a.m. These lanes will remain closed until Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. The Bike & Pedestrian Path on the bridge's eastern span will have controlled access. The Treasure Island on and off ramps are open. The Fremont Street off-ramp remains open.

The Golden Gate Bridge Vista Point is closed today through Saturday, Nov. 18. There is no access for drivers, cyclists, or pedestrians. The Golden Gate Bridge Pedestrian Path at the north end of the bridge is closed. The bicycle path on the west side of the bridge remains open.

The SFMTA is rerouting Muni lines, adjusting Muni Metro service, and changing where and when cable cars operate. The Moscone Center Parking Garage and Fifth and Mission/Yerba Buena Parking Garage are closed through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Street closures are in effect around San Francisco. Street parking is not permitted around the Moscone Center beginning at 8 p.m. There is also increased security around Nob Hill, near the Fairmont Hotel.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Today is the APEC Annual Ministerial Meeting. Also today, the sold-out APEC Study Centers Consortium Conference will be held at UC Berkeley's Institute of International Studies. "APEC Meets Silicon Valley and California" continues today.

Today is the first day of the APEC CEO Summit. Speakers include the Prime Minister of Malaysia, the President of Vietnam, the Prime Minister of Thailand, the President of Korea, the President of Chile, the President of the Philippines, the President of Peru, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Caltrans closes the 4th Street off-ramp from eastbound I-80 as well as the 5th Street off-ramp from westbound I-80. Both ramps will be closed between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 17. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane of the Bay Bridge are closed all day. The Treasure Island on and off ramps are open. The Fremont Street and 8th Street off-ramps remain open. The last San Francisco exit is at 7th Street.

The Golden Gate Bridge Vista Point is closed today through Saturday, Nov. 18. There is no access for drivers, cyclists, or pedestrians. The Golden Gate Bridge Pedestrian Path at the north end of the bridge is closed. The bicycle path on the west side of the bridge remains open.

The SFMTA is rerouting Muni lines, adjusting Muni Metro service, and changing where and when cable cars operate. The Moscone Center Parking Garage and Fifth and Mission/Yerba Buena Parking Garage are closed through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Street closures are in effect around San Francisco. Street parking restrictions are in effect around the Moscone Center. Today there is increased security along San Francisco's waterfront, near the Exploratorium. The Embarcadero may be closed. There is also increased security around the Moscone Center and the Fairmont Hotel.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Today on the official schedule is the APEC Annual Ministerial Meeting Leaders' Plenary as well as the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC Dialogue with APEC Leaders + Breakouts). "APEC Meets Silicon Valley and California" continues today.

Today is the final day of the APEC CEO Summit. Speakers include the President of Indonesia, the President of Peru, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, leaders at Meta, and Elon Musk.

This is the first day that the California Asian Leadership Network of Elected and Appointed Officials (CALNET) will hold its Leadership Retreat in San Francisco, giving local AAPI leaders a chance to connect with world leaders from Asia-Pacific countries.

The Golden State Warriors play the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game at Chase Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. For updated information on how to get to the game on public transit, click here.

Caltrans closes the 4th Street off-ramp from eastbound I-80 as well as the 5th Street off-ramp from westbound I-80. Both ramps will be closed between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. through tomorrow. The Golden Gate Bridge Vista Point is closed today through Saturday, Nov. 18. There is no access for drivers, cyclists, or pedestrians. The Golden Gate Bridge Pedestrian Path at the bridge's north end is closed. The bicycle path on the west side of the bridge remains open. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane of the Bay Bridge are closed all day. The Treasure Island on and off ramps are open. The Fremont Street and 8th Street off-ramps remain open. The last San Francisco exit is at 7th Street.

The SFMTA is rerouting Muni lines, adjusting Muni Metro service, and changing where and when cable cars operate. The Moscone Center Parking Garage and Fifth and Mission/Yerba Buena Parking Garage are closed through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Street parking restrictions are in effect around the Moscone Center. Street closures are in effect around San Francisco. Today there is increased security around the Legion of Honor as well as the Moscone Center and Fairmont Hotel.

Friday, Nov. 17

This is the final day of the APEC Economic Leaders' Week. Today on the official schedule is the APEC Annual Ministerial Meeting Leaders' Plenary as well as the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC Dialogue with APEC Leaders + Breakouts). This is the second and final day of CALNET. This is the fifth and final day of "APEC Meets Silicon Valley and California".

Caltrans closes the 4th Street off-ramp from eastbound I-80 as well as the 5th Street off-ramp from westbound I-80. Both ramps will be closed between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. They are scheduled to reopen as usual tomorrow. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane of the Bay Bridge are closed until 9 p.m. The Treasure Island on and off ramps are open. The Fremont Street and 8th Street off-ramps remain open. The last San Francisco exit is at 7th Street.

The Golden Gate Bridge Vista Point is closed today through tomorrow. There is no access for drivers, cyclists, or pedestrians. The Golden Gate Bridge Pedestrian Path at the bridge's north end is closed. The bicycle path on the west side of the bridge remains open.

The SFMTA is rerouting Muni lines, adjusting Muni Metro service, and changing where and when cable cars operate. The Moscone Center Parking Garage and Fifth and Mission/Yerba Buena Parking Garage are closed through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Street parking restrictions are in effect around the Moscone Center. Street closures are in effect around San Francisco. Today, there is increased security around the Moscone Center and Fairmont Hotel.

Saturday, Nov. 18

The Golden Gate Bridge Vista Point is closed today. There is no access for drivers, cyclists, or pedestrians. The Golden Gate Bridge Pedestrian Path at the north end of the bridge is closed. The bicycle path on the west side of the bridge remains open.

The SFMTA is rerouting Muni lines, adjusting Muni Metro service, and changing where and when cable cars operate. The Moscone Center Parking Garage and Fifth and Mission/Yerba Buena Parking Garage are closed through tomorrow.

This is the final day of increased security around the Fairmont Hotel and Moscone Center. Streets that were closed are reopening this evening.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Caltrans reopens the Golden Gate Bridge Vista Point.

The SFMTA is rerouting Muni lines, adjusting Muni Metro service, and changing where and when cable cars operate. This is the last day the Moscone Center Parking Garage and Fifth and Mission/Yerba Buena Parking Garage are closed. Most street closures end today.

Monday, Nov. 20

Public transit service and city streets should resume as normal today.

