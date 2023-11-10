Watch ABC7's live coverage of APEC summit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All eyes will be on San Francisco where world leaders will meet for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.
It will be the first time since 2011 that APEC has been held in the United States with the bilateral meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to be a centerpiece of the gathering.
ABC7 News will have the latest coverage on that meeting, as well as, the dynamic week of collaborative discussions with leaders from 21-member economies representing nearly half of the world's population.
