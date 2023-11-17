PHOTOS: Bay Bridge shutdown to San Francisco protests for APEC 2023

There were several protests throughout APEC but perhaps the most notable was when Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down the Bay Bridge.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As expected, there were several protests throughout the week of APEC as world leaders converged on San Francisco to talk about how to better spur trade and economic growth across the Pacific region.

Perhaps the notable protest was on the Bay Bridge where demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas shut down the roadway for several hours.

1 of 23 A demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag during a protest in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war in conjunction with the APEC Summit taking place on Nov. 14, 2023, in San Francisco. AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez

However, there were several others that occurred within San Francisco near the Moscone Center and at SFO for Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival.

The majority of the demonstrations were peaceful with just a few incidents escalating into fights.