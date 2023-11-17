Pres. Biden hosts APEC dinner with delegation heads at SF's Legion of Honor

President Joe Biden hosted a dinner with the leaders of member economies of APEC Thursday night at the Legion of Honor.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Joe Biden hosted a dinner with the leaders of member economies of APEC Thursday night at the Legion of Honor. He said the dinner was meant to strengthen relations between the nations.

"Together we can harness the power of the pacific to grow our economies," he said. "To uplift our workers. To protect our planet. To connect our people to one another to a future of greater prosperity."

The dinner comes after the President met Wednesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and later met with CEOs at top corporations Thursday morning.

Many who live in the Richmond District waited in the rain while the President's motorcade went up California Street. Some residents say they have never seen this much attention this this section of the city.

"We have seen maybe a few fundraisers," said Michael Ryan, who lives in the area. "This is a quiet part of the city, so there is no reason to come out here I guess. I mean I am just enjoying the fanfare at the end of the day."

One day remains of the APEC summit. President Biden is scheduled to meet with the President of Mexico before leaving San Francisco.