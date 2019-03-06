Car overturns in major crash on Berryessa Road in San Jose

Berryessa Road closed at Morril Avenue due to crash.

Screws from truck spilled into road and officers trying to clean them up.

Both drivers taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One arrested on suspicion of DUI & trying to flee scene. pic.twitter.com/rc3ej8ZoDM — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 6, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A sedan ended up on its top after a crash with a pick-up truck on Berryessa Road at Morrill Avenue in San Jose just after 5:30 a.m.It was raining at the time of the crash but it's unclear if the weather was a factor.Police say one of the drivers tried to run from the scene. That person was caught.Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One was arrested for trying to flee the scene and suspicion of driving under the influence.Both directions of Berryessa Road were blocked for about a half hour while police officers swept debris off the road.Eastbound lanes remained closed at 6:45 a.m. but two lanes of westbound traffic are now open.