Car overturns in major crash on Berryessa Road in San Jose

A sedan ended up on its top after a crash with a pick-up truck on Berryessa Road at Morrill Avenue in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A sedan ended up on its top after a crash with a pick-up truck on Berryessa Road at Morrill Avenue in San Jose just after 5:30 a.m.

It was raining at the time of the crash but it's unclear if the weather was a factor.

Police say one of the drivers tried to run from the scene. That person was caught.



Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One was arrested for trying to flee the scene and suspicion of driving under the influence.

Both directions of Berryessa Road were blocked for about a half hour while police officers swept debris off the road.

Eastbound lanes remained closed at 6:45 a.m. but two lanes of westbound traffic are now open.
