Traffic

Cars diverted off eastbound Hwy 37 in Sonoma Co. due to spot fires

Traffic is being diverted off Highway 37 in Sonoma County, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Traffic is being diverted off eastbound Highway 37 in Sonoma County due to several spot fires.

This is happening at CA-121 and west CA-37, east of Skaggs Island, near Sonoma Raceway.

All eastbound lanes are currently blocked. Traffic is being diverted onto 121. As an alternate route, take I-580 over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbrush firesonoma countyhighwaysroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
The Earthquake Effect: See how close you are to the Hayward Fault
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Ready to dance? Oakland theatre selling 'Baby Rave' tickets
Calif. unveils nation's first statewide Earthquake Early Warning System
Bay Area remembers lives lost in Loma Prieta earthquake
Show More
Video released of UPS driver carjacking, wild SJPD chase on Valentine's Day
San Jose pushes for city-owned utilities
San Francisco to test wireless emergency alert system
Quake drills taking place on anniversary of Loma Prieta earthquake
Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria
More TOP STORIES News