Cars diverted off eastbound Hwy 37 in Sonoma Co. due to spot fires

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Traffic is being diverted off eastbound Highway 37 in Sonoma County due to several spot fires.
This is happening at CA-121 and west CA-37, east of Skaggs Island, near Sonoma Raceway.
All eastbound lanes are currently blocked. Traffic is being diverted onto 121. As an alternate route, take I-580 over the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
